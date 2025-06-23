Suns Eying Bradley Beal Trade After Kevin Durant Deal to Rockets

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly hoping to move Bradley Beal next after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

Suns Want Bradley Beal To Waive No-Trade Clause

According to Doug Haller, Sam Amick, and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, “[The Durant trade] will likely not be Phoenix’s final move. The Suns are expected to try and part ways with Beal, but his salary (he is owed nearly $111 million over the next two seasons) and contract (he has a no-trade clause) will make that difficult. Phoenix explored moving Beal in February but never came close to making a deal.”

A no-trade clause must be waived by a player in order to approve a deal to a new team. Beal lifted his no-trade clause prior to the Washington Wizards trading him to the Suns in June 2023.

Earlier this month, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that Phoenix could be stuck with Beal if a buyout is not reached. Beal signed his five-year, $251.01 million max contract with Washington in July 2022.

“They do NOT want him back,” Gambadoro posted on X. “But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him. One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don’t want him and are looking at how to get out.”

Beal Has Negative Trade Value

In addition to Beal’s salary and his ability to veto any trade major obstacles for the Suns, the 13-year veteran has also been unable to average at least 20-plus points per game with Phoenix.

Beal, who turns 32 on June 28, averaged 30.5 points per game for the Wizards in the 2019-20 season and 31.3 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

In two seasons in Phoenix, he’s scored just 17.6 points per contest and has missed a combined 58 games during that span. The three-time All-Star averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game with Washington in 2020-21.

Getting Beal off the roster this offseason is critical in order for Phoenix to free up additional cap space.

The Suns finished the 2024-25 season 10 games below .500, missing the playoffs for the first time in five years despite starting the year with the highest payroll in NBA history.