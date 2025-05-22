Suns GM on owner Mat Ishbia’s faith in team rebuild: ‘He trusts me and I trust him’

After nearly two decades as an NCAA Division I head coach at South Florida, Georgia Tech and Dayton, Brian Gregory is set to be the new general manager of the Suns, after a very poor 2024-25 campaign. This summer, the organization will need to start rebuilding their roster for next season.

Probably the main reason he has been chosen for the job is due to his 25-year relationship with franchise owner Mat Ishbia, as it is uncommon to see a career transition from college to NBA front offices. Gregory is convinced that his strong bond to the billionaire, will be an asset going forward.

“I’m never going to shy away from the fact that one of the reasons I’m sitting up here is because of my relationship with Mat Ishbia,” Brian told the press last week. “But that relationship is founded on our alignment. Shared values. Shared work ethic.”

While many would think that his close relationship to Ishbia might become an issue, Gregory insists that trust inside the highest roles of the organization works as an advantage. “We’ve been through a lot together,” he expressed. “He trusts me and I trust him.”

Going into the offseason, the Phoenix club must decided which trades must be done to improve the overall chemistry between the roster. It would seem that the general manager’s most valuable trading chip is none other than 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

The 37-year-old veteran averaged 26.6 points on 53% shooting this past campaign. Bradley Beal, on the other hand, might prove to be harder to trade out as he’s due more than $50 million next year. “I have a very good relationship with both those guys,” the executive said.

“Kevin gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night when the news came across Twitter. Had a great dinner with Brad Beal last Thursday and we talked a little about summer plans and different things like that,” Gregory added. “My main focus, to be honest with you, is finding the right head coach for those guys.”