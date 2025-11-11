Suns’ Grayson Allen made franchise history on Monday with 10 three pointers

Devin Booker and the Suns were home on Monday evening to face the New Orleans Pelicans. His 28.4 points per game lead the team this season. However, it was Grayson Allen who led the Suns offensively.

The 30-year-old finished the game with a team-high 42 points. That was a new career-high for Grayson Allen. Additionally, he made franchise history for Phoenix vs. New Orleans. Gryason Allen finished the game with 10 made three-pointers. That is a new franchise record for the Phoenix Suns. They walked away with a 121-98 win vs. the Pelicans.

Grayson Allen was dominant from beyond the arc on Monday

A new Suns franchise record in 3PM ✅

A new career-high ✅ Grayson Allen (42 PTS, 10 3PM) shot LIGHTS OUT from deep in Phoenix’s victory tonight! pic.twitter.com/YK9xZiH1W6 — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2025



Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns acquired Grayson Allen via a trade with the Bucks. This was part of a larger three-team deal. Allen has spent the last three seasons of his career with the Suns. He’s appeared in 150 games and made 92 starts. Grayson Allen has started all 11 games for Phoenix to begin 2025-26. This season, Allen is averaging a career-high 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals along with 3,1 rebounds per game.

Against the Pelicans on Monday, Grayson Allen had the best offensive performance of his career. Forty-two points in 28 minutes played was a new career-high for Allen. On top of that, he made Suns franchise history with 10 made three-pointers vs. the Pelicans. Grayson Allen started the night strong with 18 points in his first 14 minutes of action. He added another 17 points in the third and another seven in the fourth quarter.

Grayson Allen on playing in Phoenix: “I absolutely love Phoenix and love the fans here. It’s surreal to have a moment where everyone is chanting your name and cheering you on. I’ll never ever ever ever take that for granted. Im so grateful for all the support i get here.” pic.twitter.com/L2xiFUaT7V — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) November 11, 2025

This was just the 26th time in NBA history that someone scored 42 points on 17 or fewer shots. Grayson Allen admitted he was gunning for 10 three-pointers once he saw he was within range. Jalen Green was out and kept Allen updated on his stats. With new faces on the team in 2025-26, Grayson Allen has played a larger role for Phoenix.

Allen is up to 33.8 minutes per game after 24.1 during the 2024-25 season. Kevin Durant’s departure has shuffled the rotation for Phoenix. The veteran guard admits that being more involved this season has helped to keep him in rhythm. After a bench role last season, Allen is a full-time starter beginning in 2025-26. Late in the game, Grayson Allen was receiving MVP chants from the Suns’ home crowd. He said, “I don’t know how many times that’s going to happen. That was pretty cool.”