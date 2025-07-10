The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most active teams in the NBA this offseason, and they are reportedly interested in reuniting with free agent guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

Chris Paul Has Been Linked To Suns, Clippers

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Wednesday that the Suns “have keen interest in” adding a veteran point guard this offseason, and Paul was one of the players mentioned for Phoenix.

Paul, who is set to enter his 21st NBA season, has also been linked to another former team: the Los Angeles Clippers. The 12-time All-Star spent six seasons (2011-17) in L.A. and played three (2020-23) with the Suns.

Stein and Jake Fischer reported last month that the Suns would consider signing Paul if Tyus Jones left in free agency. Jones ended up signing a contract with the Orlando Magic.

Paul recently revealed that the 2025-26 season will probably be his last in the NBA, so he is expected to land with a title contender in the Western Conference and on the West Coast.

Phoenix is now undergoing a rebuild, while a James Harden-led Clippers squad finished 50-32 last season and fell short in its first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

This would explain why Los Angeles is the favorite to sign the 40-year-old. The Clippers, however, are also pursuing Suns veteran guard Bradley Beal.

Suns Traded Kevin Durant, Re-Signed Devin Booker

The Suns pulled off the first major deal of the summer when they agreed to send superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in what later became a historic seven-team trade.

Phoenix’s acquisitions this offseason include young guard Jalen Green, who was Houston’s No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft, along with veteran forward Dillon Brooks and ex-Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams.

The Suns also agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with Devin Booker. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season and is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

Booker’s annual extension salary ($72.5 million) surpassed Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million supermax extension. SGA’s new contract carries a $71.25 million average annual value for the richest ever.

Per Spotrac, Booker will now have a total of five years and $316 million on his Suns contract.

Paul Met With Bucks Officials

The Milwaukee Bucks are also reportedly searching for another guard to add to their backcourt after waiving Damian Lillard, and Paul “had a conversation with Bucks officials” amid interest from Clippers and Suns.

“He is sorting through options, though, right now,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said last Wednesday on SportsCenter. “Whether it’s on the West Coast, a team like Milwaukee. We’ll see where his future could go.”

Last month, Paul appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said signing with a team close to his family on the West Coast would be one of his priorities this summer.

“My son just turned 16,” he said. “My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State — they were in Houston with me — Oklahoma City… I’ve been around a few teams, but I’ve been away from them the last six years.

Based on those comments, it seems Paul is more likely to sign with the Clippers.

Paul made starts in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 28 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from deep.