Suns Hope To Trade Kevin Durant By Draft Day If Not Sooner

The Phoenix Suns are making progress in Kevin Durant talks an hope to trade the superstar by the draft on June 25. This is according to the latest from Jake Fischer for The Stein Line.

New GM Brian Gregory has put the wheels in motion after the hiring of Jordan Ott. With teams losing hope in possibly trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Durant has shifted into focus. This means we could be looking at a deal within the next week or so.

The desired return package the Suns are looking for is a healthy amount of quality draft capital including a selection in this year’s draft. The Suns currently own the 29th and 52nd picks. There is also speculation that the Suns will look to move Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale as part of a Durant trade.

Phoenix is believed to have most engaged with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat in discussions. The Wolves own the 17th pick in this year’s draft while the Heat will select 20th. It is likely that a deal involving either of these two teams would involve at least a third team.

League executives have speculated that the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets should also be considered in the mix. A rung below are the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant is believed to most desire a return to Texas with either the Spurs or Rockets.

Which Team Makes Most Sense For Suns?

If it really is draft picks that are central to this deal, then one has to imagine the Rockets and Spurs are at the top of the list.

Houston has the 10th pick in this year’s draft along with plenty of future picks available to trade. Throw in the young assets at their disposal and they must be the frontrunner.

If the Spurs are interested, then they must be second. San Antonio has the second pick in this year’s draft, future picks available for trade and young players to trade as well.

The Clippers don’t have the requisite draft capital. It’s hard to imagine the Raptors will concede the requisite draft capital without the assurance Durant will re-sign. Despite winning a championship with Kawhi Leonard, he did move on immediately after.

In that deal, Toronto gave up DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and just one protected first-round pick. Danny Green was also acquired by the Raptors in the deal.

Governor Mat Ishbia has indicated he wants the team to remain competitive around Devin Booker. In that case, it may come down to who can provide the best players who can help in the present alongside the desired draft capital.