Suns’ Jalen Green Close To Returning From Injury

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green was sidelined in Friday’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert, but he did participate in the team’s pregame workout.

Jalen Green Has Played In Every Game Over Past Two Seasons

The former Houston Rockets guard played in all 82 regular-season games the past two seasons. The Suns landed Green in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade before the 2025 draft.

Green, who was Houston’s leading scorer last season, averaged six fewer points and shot 37.2% from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc in the Rockets’ first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The 23-year-old had eight points and five turnovers in Game 4.

Houston as a team was outscored 22-10 in clutch time throughout its first three losses after going 26-18 in such games, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the most clutch wins in the league.



Despite his postseason struggles, Phoenix needs Green back as soon as possible.

“I think he’s super close [to returning],” Suns guard Jared Butler said.

Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, the Suns leave Phoenix for a 17-hour, 7,500-mile flight to China for a weeklong stay that concludes with two games in three days versus the Brooklyn Nets.

“Long flight together, so we’re going to get some good team bonding,” Suns star Devin Booker said Oct. 3. “Some quality time. Take this show on the road.”

Suns Defeated Short-Handed Lakers In Preseason Opener

The players getting adequate shut-eye without it messing up their sleep pattern is a major concern.

“Because there is such a time change and it’s weird, the team and our health and performance staff have put together a cool schedule of food timing, sleep timing,” Suns guard Grayson Allen said.

“When to sleep during the flight. When you force yourself to be awake so that we can try to adjust a little bit easier. I think we have designated lights on, lights off times.”

The Suns won 103-81 over the Lakers in their preseason opener.

Los Angeles played without Luka Doncic (rest), LeBron James (nerve irritation in his glute), Marcus Smart (left Achilles tendinopathy), Maxi Kleber (quad), and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee swelling).

Booker scored 24 points while Allen and Dillon Brooks scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Butler also added 12 off the bench, and Oso Ighodaro grabbed nine rebounds.

The Suns host the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.