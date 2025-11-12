Suns’ Jalen Green Out At Least 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green will be reevaluated in four to six weeks for a right hamstring strain, the team announced Tuesday. Green sustained the injury during the Suns’ road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Jalen Green Played All 82 Games In Back-To-Back Seasons

Late in the opening quarter of Saturday’s victory, Green started hobbling towards the corner of the Suns’ bench after passing the ball to Ryan Dunn for a corner 3-point shot, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

The 23-year-old was playing for just the second time since being acquired from the Houston Rockets over the summer as part of the historic seven-team Kevin Durant trade.

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/LQVuW4aP9X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2025



According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Green has dealt with a right hamstring injury since before the season, first injuring it during training camp and then aggravating it while the team was in China during the preseason.

Green missed the Suns’ first eight games before making his Phoenix debut in Thursday’s win over the Clippers. He scored 29 points in that game, the most by a Suns player in a franchise debut since Charles Barkley in 1992.

The former first-rounder played all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.

Green Led Rockets In Scoring Last Season

Green was also Houston’s leading scorer last season, averaging 21 points on 42.3% shooting from the floor and a career-best 35.4% from 3-point territory.

“That’s tough,” teammate Dillon Brooks told reporters during his postgame interview. “Injuries suck, but he’ll work hard. He’ll be diligent with it.”

Brooks, meanwhile, returned Saturday after sitting out six games with a core muscle strain. Big man Mark Williams has also been playing on a minutes restriction due to his injury history.

Green’s absence means more playing time for Grayson Allen, who is having a career year, averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 44.7% from deep, including a 42-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.