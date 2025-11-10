Suns’ Jalen Green Reinjures Hamstring Against Clippers

The Phoenix Suns fear that Jalen Green could miss several games after aggravating his right hamstring strain in Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Jalen Green Missed Suns’ First Eight Games Due To Hamstring Strain

Green started hobbling towards the corner of the Suns’ bench after passing the ball to Ryan Dunn for a corner 3-point shot late in the first quarter, per Rankin.

The fifth-year guard was helped off the court by two Suns staff members with 22.3 seconds left in the first quarter and never returned.

Green showed promise in his season debut on Nov. 6 against the Clippers, leading Phoenix to victory with a game-high 29 points on 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the field and 6-of-13 (46.2%) from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Suns injury report vs. Pelicans: Jalen Green (right hamstring injury) OUT Suns haven’t released an official injury update on Green, but he’s expected to miss multiple games with injury. Sat out first 8 games with right hamstring strain. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ap7x1NnGe0 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 10, 2025



He was playing for just the second time since being acquired from the Houston Rockets during the summer as part of the historic seven-team Kevin Durant trade.

Green missed the Suns’ first eight games due to the initial hamstring injury. The former first-rounder played in all 82 regular-season games the past two campaigns.

Green Could Miss Four To Six Weeks

Green was Houston’s leading scorer last season, averaging 21 points on 42.3% shooting from the floor and a career-best 35.4% from 3-point territory.

“That’s tough,” teammate Dillon Brooks told reporters. “Injuries suck, but he’ll work hard. He’ll be diligent with it.”

Green could potentially miss four to six weeks, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Although Green’s injury is another setback, Brooks returned Saturday after sitting out six games with a core muscle strain. Big man Mark Williams has also been playing on a minute restriction due to his injury history.

Despite facing new challenges here and there, Phoenix is expected to push through the minor inconveniences. The team has already shown that it can overcome adversity after starting the season 5-5.

“This team will have no excuses,” Suns first-year head coach Jordan Ott said. “We lace them up, go out and play.”

The Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.