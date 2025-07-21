NBA
Suns Not Targeting Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Al Horford
The Phoenix Suns reportedly don’t have veteran free agents Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, or Al Horford on their radar, league sources informed Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Chris Paul Wants To Play Close To His Family In Los Angeles
Paul had interest in the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Suns as he wants to be close to his family that resides in Los Angeles, sources close to Paul’s representatives revealed last month.
The 6-foot Paul, who is set to enter his 21st NBA season, spent six seasons (2011-17) with the Clippers and played three (2020-23) with the Suns. The 12-time All-Star was at one point a target for Phoenix, per Marc Stein.
Stein and Jake Fischer reported last month that the Suns would consider signing Paul if Tyus Jones left in free agency. Jones ended up signing a contract with the Orlando Magic.
Paul recently revealed that the 2025-26 season will likely be his last in the NBA, so he is expected to sign with a title contender in the Western Conference. That team could be either the Lakers or Clippers.
According to Basketball Reference, Paul made starts in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 28 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from deep.
Suns Are Not Interested In Russell Westbrook
Westbrook, meanwhile, declined his $3.46 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for next season, and the former MVP is not expected to re-sign with his former team.
In 75 games (36 starts) with the Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.
The former first-rounder is also the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).
Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a few fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.
He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer.
Al Horford Expected To Sign With Warriors
As for Horford, the 6-foot-9 big man has been linked to the Golden State Warriors, who have yet to add a player since the NBA’s free agency negotiating window opened on June 30. The team could potentially sign both Horford and De’Anthony Melton this summer.
In 60 games (42 starts) with the Boston Celtics this past season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from deep, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.
Despite being linked to multiple teams, Horford isn’t ruling out retirement.
“Horford’s future remains unclear,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported earlier this month. “A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.”
Although the Suns are not pursuing Paul, Westbrook, or Horford, Stein reported Sunday that Phoenix “had some recent dialogue” with Ben Simmons, while the Celtics are in the mix as well. The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have also been reported as suitors.