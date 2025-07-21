Suns Not Targeting Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Al Horford

The Phoenix Suns reportedly don’t have veteran free agents Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, or Al Horford on their radar, league sources informed Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Chris Paul Wants To Play Close To His Family In Los Angeles

Paul had interest in the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Suns as he wants to be close to his family that resides in Los Angeles, sources close to Paul’s representatives revealed last month.

The 6-foot Paul, who is set to enter his 21st NBA season, spent six seasons (2011-17) with the Clippers and played three (2020-23) with the Suns. The 12-time All-Star was at one point a target for Phoenix, per Marc Stein.

Stein and Jake Fischer reported last month that the Suns would consider signing Paul if Tyus Jones left in free agency. Jones ended up signing a contract with the Orlando Magic.

Paul recently revealed that the 2025-26 season will likely be his last in the NBA, so he is expected to sign with a title contender in the Western Conference. That team could be either the Lakers or Clippers.