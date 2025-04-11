After losing their eight-consecutive game on Wednesday night against the Thunder, the Suns have officially lost all chances of qualifying to this year’s playoffs. Incredibly enough, they fell to a 125-112 defeat, as each of their last eight losses have been by double figures.

The Phoenix club, who consist of the league’s highest-paid players, ended up being one of the worst performers of the campaign. Their roster includes All-Star trio Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but weren’t able to wrap up the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

“There’s not one thing or one person or one player or one coach that’s the problem,” Devin Booker said. “When you’ve had a season this bad, it’s a bunch of things. I think the most frustrating part is being that close a few years ago, and now being back to where we are.”

It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride for the Arizona team this season, as they started it out with an 8-1 record. However, KD fell to injury due to a calf strain and things went downhill from there. Even with the veteran back in action, the Suns never regained their early form.

“There’s no answer for it, there’s no words for it,” Booker insisted, just as Phoenix has lost by 38 to Golden State on Tuesday night. “Nothing I can say can really make it better.”

The freefall has only grown bigger as Durant had to sit out their final five matches because of a sprained ankle. “It’s pretty raw right now, it’s pretty fresh,” Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s been tough. There’s no doubt about it. We haven’t been as good as we’ve needed to be and expected to be.”

Booker is currently the only player that isn’t under the microscope, considering he’s stayed loyal to the club for 10 seasons. “I think that’s one of the steps that we skipped,” he said. “Learning through the wins and the loss, continuing to get better every day, no matter what the circumstances are.”