Suns Told Workers To Sign Agreement Limiting Lawsuits

The Phoenix Suns reportedly told employees this spring that in order to keep their jobs they needed to sign an agreement limiting their ability to sue the team over workforce matters, a source told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on Tuesday.

Suns Workers Received Updated Version Of Employee Handbook

The Suns, who have been facing several lawsuits from current and former employees, notified employees via email on May 27 that they’d be receiving a two-part updated version of the team’s employee handbook.

The updated version reportedly includes Part A and Part B, with a request to review and agree to the terms within three days, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

Part A of the handbook accounted for 50 pages of the guide and covered many of the same topics listed in the 2023 version of the 63-page handbook.

Per Holmes, this section detailed information about the team’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion; its respect in the workplace policies; and other information about employee benefits, arena rules, and more.

However, the four-page Part B titled “Confidential information, Intellectual Property, and Dispute Resolution Agreement” was added in, team sources told the network.

Employees Must Agree That Disputes Are Determined Via Arbitration

The contents in Part B were described as contractual obligations, and the document makes it clear that agreeing to them was “a condition of your offer of employment and/or continued employment.”

According to Holmes, employees were also asked to click on an external website link to acknowledge their understanding and acceptance of Parts A and B of the handbook.

The document then goes on to state that the Suns and employees would “agree all legal disputes and claims identified below shall be determined exclusively by final and binding individual arbitration.”

It’s unclear how many employees signed the agreement, per Holmes.

In a statement to ESPN, Stacey Mitch, the Suns’ senior vice president of communications, said:

“This policy is standard at most large organizations including Disney, ESPN, and many other NBA teams. This policy does not result in the waiver of claims.”

The Suns have been sued six times since October 2024.