Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Has No Interest In Karl-Anthony Towns

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have zero interest in acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a potential Kevin Durant trade with the New York Knicks, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.

“I have heard that the Suns don’t have interest in Karl-Anthony Towns,” 98.7 FM Phoenix’s John Gambadoro shared Thursday. “I did hear that today. And I was told today that they wouldn’t have interest… I was told today that with the Knicks, more likely, they would like an OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, but not a Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Knicks Made An Offer For Kevin Durant At Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that New York made an offer to the Suns for Durant at the NBA trade deadline in February. Durant was in favor of a trade to the Knicks, but a deal was never reached.

Such a trade could have worked for both teams, as Towns’ cap hit was $49.2 million for this season and $53.14 million for 2025-26. Durant was on the books for $51.17 million this campaign and $54.17 million in 2025-26.

Towns received his fifth All-Star selection and third All-NBA Third-Team nod of his NBA career with the Knicks. The 7-footer averaged 24.4 points, a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 35 minutes in 72 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns Set Records With Knicks

In addition, Towns posted 44 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 29. He finished 17-of-25 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

The 44 points also were the most in a game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing in 1995.

Towns also became the first player in Knicks franchise history with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 65% shooting in a game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014.

For his play in December, Towns was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the first time in his career. He led the Knicks to a 12-2 record that month, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

However, none of this was enough to impress Phoenix.

Suns Had Another Disappointing Season

The Suns are slated to undergo a rebuild under new management after missing the playoffs for the first time in five years despite starting the year with the highest payroll in NBA history.

Since taking over in 2023, owner Mat Ishbia has spent $860 million for a team that has won two playoff games. The team recently fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, replacing him with Jordan Ott, and named Brian Gregory as general manager.

The Suns’ “Big Three” — Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Durant — will likely be split up as well.

Those three players are set to earn $162 million next season, 73% of the team’s payroll. Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Durant is entering the last year of his contract, and he becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end.