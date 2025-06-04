Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Lowered Asking Price For Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have remained in close contact with the Houston Rockets for a potential trade involving superstar Kevin Durant, and the team has reportedly lowered its asking price, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

“Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said,” Iko wrote.

“There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.”

Per Spotrac, Durant will be entering the final season of his four-year, $194.21 million contract in 2025-26. His deal includes a base salary of $53.28 million next season while carrying a cap hit of $54.7 million and a dead cap value of $53.28 million.

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns this campaign, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Rockets Wanted Suns’ Devin Booker During The Regular Season

Houston was interested in trading for Devin Booker at one point, but the organization reconsidered the prospect of such a move. Booker had his lowest-scoring season since 2021, his worst shooting season since 2019, and he just finished the second season of a four-year, $220.44 million deal.

Durant could possibly make the Rockets a better team, as they finished second in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

However, they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first round in seven games. Adding Durant into the mix wouldn’t guarantee Houston a championship, but the team already has a solid core of talented, young players.

The Rockets should only pursue a Durant trade if they’re able to keep their core intact. It would make no sense to destroy a playoff-caliber roster to acquire an aging superstar.

Durant turns 37 this September.