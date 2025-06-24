Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Shopping Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

Suns Have Gauged The Trade Market On Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen

Phoenix has “gauged the trade market” on O’Neale and Allen, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. O’Neale averaged 9.1 points and shot 40.6% from 3-point range in 75 games (22 starts) for the Suns this past season.

The 32-year-old is owed a combined $32.62 million over the next three seasons, per Spotrac. He is slated to make $10.12 million in 2025-26, $10.87 million in 2026-27, and $11.62 million in 2027-28.

Meanwhile, Allen averaged 10.6 points on 42.6% from beyond the arc in 64 games (seven starts). Allen, who turns 30 in October, is owed $35 million for the next two seasons.

He also has a $19.38 million player option for the 2027-28 season. The Duke product is projected to earn $16.87 million in 2025-26 and $18.12 million in 2026-27.

Phoenix Intends To Retain Jalen Green

Green signed his three-year, $105.33 million contract with Houston last October. He is owed $69.33 million guaranteed through the 2026-27 season and has a $36 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Phoenix reportedly did “background” work on Green before acquiring him to “gauge his value around the league in case it would be worthwhile for the Suns to flip him again via trade,” per Scotto.

The Suns intend to keep Green, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

In addition, Suns center Nick Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season. The 7-footer is expected to have his salary guaranteed by the Suns.

Richards started 34 of 36 games for Phoenix last season and averaged 9.5 points on 60.5% shooting from the field to go with 8.6 rebounds and 22.7 minutes per game.

Suns Expected To Move On From Vasilije Micic, Cody Martin

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns could create close to $100 million in savings and get closer to the second apron threshold if they decline their $8.11 million team option for Vasilije Micic and waive Cody Martin’s $8.7 million salary.

Phoenix has until June 29 to decline Micic’s club option and until June 30 to guarantee Martin’s salary. It should be noted that Martin’s 2025-26 salary is non-guaranteed.

In the unlikely scenario that Bradley Beal waives his no-trade clause, that would be an automatic win as well.

The Suns are not allowed to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade or use more than 100% of the traded player exception until June 30. They are also not allowed to buy a second-round pick the night of the draft, per Marks.

Phoenix has the second round and veterans minimum exception available. The Suns also are not allowed to use the two trade exceptions ($3.2 million and $2.8 million) that were created during the regular season.