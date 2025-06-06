Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix Wants Bradley Beal Gone

The Phoenix Suns are ready to move on from three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who just finished the third season of a five-year, $251.01 million max contract.

Suns Need Bradley Beal To Waive No-Trade Clause

The Suns were reportedly interested in exploring trade deals involving Beal before February’s deadline, but the 13-year veteran was unwilling to waive the no-trade clause in his contract.

A no-trade clause must be waived by a player in order to approve a deal to a new team. Beal lifted his no-trade clause prior to the Washington Wizards trading him to the Suns in June 2023.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro said Thursday that Phoenix could be stuck with Beal if a buyout is not reached.

“They do NOT want him back,” Gambadoro posted on X. “But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him. One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don’t want him and are looking at how to get out.”

Beal Would Consider Waiving No-Trade Clause For Certain Teams?

The problem with Beal agreeing to a buyout is that it would have to be less than the $110 million that he is owed on the rest of his contract, as Gambadoro later pointed out.

Not only do the Suns have to find a team via trade that will want to pay Beal his remaining figure, but they also have to search for a team that Beal would sign off on being traded to.

Gambadoro also reported in January that Beal would only consider removing his no-trade clause for three teams: the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

The only other player with a no-trade clause in his contract is LeBron James.

Suns’ Big Three Set To Earn $162 Million Next Season

Although the Suns have two picks in the 2025 NBA draft later this month, the bigger story this offseason concerns the futures of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

Those three players are set to earn $162 million next season, 73% of the Suns’ payroll. Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Durant is entering the last year of his contract, and he becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end.

Durant could potentially be traded, but Beal’s contract situation makes it more difficult for Phoenix.

The Suns finished the 2024-25 season 10 games below .500, missing the playoffs for the first time in five years despite starting the year with the highest payroll in NBA history.

Since taking over in 2023, owner Mat Ishbia has spent $860 million for a team that has won two playoff games.