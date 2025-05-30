Former NBA star Shawn Kemp has pleaded guilty to an assault charge this week for shooting at two men who were inside a car in a mall parking lot in Washington State. As part of a plea agreement, the 55-year-old plead guilty to second-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court.

According to the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the vehicle the men were inside and another vehicle were damaged during this March 2023 incident, but no one was hurt. At first, the SuperSonics icon was charged with one count of first-degree assault with a gun enhancement.

However, last week the prosecutors added another count of assault as well as a drive-by shooting charge, which could have resulted in a lengthy prison term. The six-time All-Star will be sentenced in August, as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney recommended him to be sentenced to nine months in jail.

“Shawn is committed to moving forward in a positive direction,” said Tim Leary, who serves as Kemp’s lawyer. “He was presented with an offer from the state that allows him to take responsibility, but I think also recognizes the self-defense nature of how this transpired.”

Kemp was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder and went on to play 14 seasons in the league. He debuted professionally as a 20-year-old during the 1989/90 campaign even though he had never played college basketball.

He is mostly known for being a legendary player for the former Washington state franchise, but the big man also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

During his career playing in center position, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 1051 NBA contests. He finally retired in 2002 playing for the Magic.

Kemp has had trouble with authority in the past, as he was previously arrested two times on drug charges in the early 2000s. According to The Associated Press, his charges mostly included marijuana possession, which makes sense considering that the former player now operates cannabis shops in Seattle.