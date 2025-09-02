Talen Horton-Tucker Nearing Deal With Fenerbahce

NBA veteran guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who was selected 46th overall in the 2019 draft, is finalizing a contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce, reports Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com.

Horton-Tucker is still hoping to ink another NBA contract, but if he is not offered a deal that interests him, he’s expected to sign with the reigning EuroLeague champions.

According to Bugra Uzar of Eurohoops.net, Horton-Tucker has a deal in place with Fenerbahce, but it won’t be finalized until the 24-year-old makes a final decision.

Horton-Tucker won a championship as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and spent three years with the NBA franchise before getting traded to the Utah Jazz during the 2022 offseason.

He spent the next two years with the Jazz, but the Chicago native was unable to find a guaranteed contract as an unrestricted free agent last summer.

In Utah’s 128-117 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 29, 2023, he recorded a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the floor and 6-for-11 (54.5%) from 3-point range.

NBA Veteran Made Bulls Roster Last Season

The Iowa State product then signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal with the Chicago Bulls last September and ended up making the team’s regular-season roster out of training camp.

In 58 games off the bench with the Bulls last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 12.5 minutes per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and a career-best 33.6% from deep.

Per Basketball Reference, he averaged 13.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the month of April, helping lead the Bulls to six wins in their final seven games.

Fenerbahce’s roster features several former NBA players, including Onuralp Bitim, Wade Baldwin IV, Khem Birch, Nicolo Melli, and Brandon Boston Jr., who spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Urbonas also noted that Nigel Hayes-Davis, who was a main contributor in Fenerbahce’s EuroLeague title run, signed with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.