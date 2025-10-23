Tari Eason Reportedly Declined Rockets’ $100M+ Contract Offer

Although Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets didn’t agree to a rookie extension before the start of the NBA season, the Rockets reportedly offered their former first-rounder a generous contract proposal.

Tari Eason To Become Restricted Free Agent Next Summer

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that Houston offered Eason a deal worth more than $100 million. He’s now in the final season of his four-year, $16.25 million rookie-scale contract.

“From what I understand, they made Eason a strong offer,” Windhorst said at the 19:20 mark. “It was in excess of $100 million. But I don’t know how much of it would have been guaranteed, and they didn’t do that deal.”

While Eason and the Rockets didn’t reach an extension before the start of the season, he could still return to Houston next season. He’ll be a restricted free agent in the offseason, which gives the Rockets the ability to match any offer sheet he receives.

Despite failing to reach an extension, Eason is focused on helping Houston win the NBA title this season.

“It’s business. It’s nothing personal,” he said. “I don’t think it really changes my goal. I’m here to try to win a championship with Houston. That’s really my main focus.”

Eason Prefers To Stay With Rockets

When asked if he wants to play for the Rockets next season, Eason replied, “Of course. You know, I got drafted here. This is home. The brought me in. Since kind of day one, Houston’s been like home and family to me. So of course.”

In 57 games (16 starts) last season, Eason averaged career highs of 12 points, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 24.9 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 48.7% from the field and 76% from the free throw line.

On Tuesday, Eason reiterated his desire for an increased role this season that includes more ball handling in half-court situations, a strategy he used in Houston’s preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I think I’ve been able to come off some DHOs (dribble handoffs) and things like that or even just initiate the offense, bring the ball up a couple times,” Eason said.

“I think the preseason, I’ve seen more opportunities for me to be able to create for my team and things like that. So that’s really all I can ask for, is to be given a chance, and I think they’ve done that. So it’s up to me to kind of make the most of it.”

Jabari Smith Jr. Signed Rookie Extension With Houston

For a second consecutive offseason, Houston had two players eligible to sign rookie extensions up until Oct. 20. Last year, it was Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. This past offseason, it was Jabari Smith Jr. and Eason.

In June, Smith signed a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension with the Rockets. Smith’s agent, Wallace Prather of LIFT Sports Management, negotiated the fully guaranteed deal through the 2030-31 season.

Smith started 194 games in his first three seasons but was replaced by Amen Thompson late last season.

In 19 games off the bench, Smith shot 49.2% from the field and 37.2% on 3-pointers and the Rockets were plus-7.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the court, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Rockets also agreed to deals to retain Fred VanVleet, Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, and Jeff Green and have provided extensions to Steven Adams and coach Ime Udoka.

In addition, superstar Kevin Durant signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension, with a player option for 2027-28, according to his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman.

The future Hall of Famer was eligible for a maximum contract extension of $120 million over two years, but he opted to take $30 million less so that the franchise could maintain “team-building flexibility,” Kleiman said.