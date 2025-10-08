Tarleton State Coach Billy Gillispie Reinstated After Review

Tarleton State has reinstated men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie, who was placed on temporary administrative leave Friday following an investigation into an anonymous complaint.

“We’re thankful to the Texas A&M system for working expeditiously in addressing this anonymous complaint,” Tarleton State athletic director Steve Uryasz said in a statement Monday.

“The welfare of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to Tarleton State University and the Texas A&M System. We look forward to the start of the Texan men’s basketball season.”

No details as to the nature of the complaint were made available, and associate head coach Glynn Cyprien served as acting head coach amid the investigation.

Gillispie, who is known for his tough practices, has dealt with controversy throughout his coaching career.

Billy Gillispie Faced Allegations At Texas Tech, Kentucky

Gillispie faced allegations of player mistreatment while he was the coach at Texas Tech in 2011 and 2012.

In September 2012, he resigned as the Red Raiders coach, citing health concerns. The resignation came about a month after the school said it was investigating the claims.

Texas Tech players reportedly expressed concerns about the way they were being treated by Gillispie.

Gillispie’s coaching style was also called into question during his time at Kentucky, including the treatment of players and staff in the athletic department.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Gillispie was fired in 2009, with Kentucky athletic director saying Gillispie “wasn’t the right fit for the program.” A $3 million settlement over his firing was reached later that year.

Gillispie, 65, is entering his sixth season at Tarleton State, the longest of his five Division I head coaching stints. He also coached at UTEP and Texas A&M.

The Abilene native has led the Texans to a 78-74 (.513) record, including a 25-10 (.714) mark in 2023-24 and a CIT appearance. He’s gone 226-182 (.554) in 13 seasons as a head coach with four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tarleton State visits SMU on Nov. 3 to open their 2025-26 season.