TCU Starting Center Malick Diallo Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

TCU starting center Malick Diallo will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee early in the Horned Frogs’ opener, the school announced Tuesday.

Malick Diallo Was Starting Sophomore Season With TCU

Diallo, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Mali in West Africa, sustained his injury while going for an offensive rebound midway through the first half in the 78-74 home loss to New Orleans on Monday night.

He played 6½ minutes in the game, recording one rebound, one blocked shot, and two turnovers.

“Malick had worked really hard this offseason,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. “He had to really improve and grow as a player and a leader. We are all saddened to see Malick miss the rest of season with a torn ACL.

“He’s an important part of our team, not just what he does on the court, but for his leadership, energy, and work ethic. We’ll continue to support him in his recovery and look forward to having him healthy for next season.”

In 29 games off the bench last season during his freshman year, he averaged 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per contest while shooting 49% from the field and 55.6% from the foul line.



Before committing to TCU in October 2023, he played for Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. A knee injury, however, forced him to miss his senior season with the Tigers.

With Diallo sidelined with the Horned Frogs, the next man up could be Florida International transfer Vianney Salatchoum, who missed the season opener against New Orleans.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon may also have to play 6-foot-7 David Punch and/or 6-foot-8 Xavier Edmonds more at the center position, despite both being undersized.

Horned Frogs Had Two Winning Streaks Snapped

Punch led the Horned Frogs with 19 points and eight rebounds against New Orleans. Micah Robinson had 14 points and six boards, while Jayden Pierre and Edmonds both scored 11.

The home loss to a nonconference opponent was TCU’s first since 2022. The Frogs had won 19 straight against nonconference teams at home.

In addition, TCU ended an 11-game winning streak in home openers.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, TCU was the only team in the Big 12 Conference last season that failed to make 200 3-pointers. Their struggles continued on Monday night.

The Horned Frogs finished just 3-of-27 (11%) shooting from deep to open their season.

TCU hosts St. Francis (PA) on Thursday.