Teams are no longer ‘willing to offer a first-round pick’ for Lakers’ Dalton Knecht

Despite playing 78 games as a rookie, Lakers’ Dalton Knecht still needs some time to adjust. He averaged 9.1 points per game and .376% from beyond the arc.

During the NBA 2K26 summer league, Knecht left a lot to be desired with his play. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Budha reported that Dalton Knecht’s trade value has fallen. Teams around the league are no longer “willing to offer a first-round pick” for the 24-year-old. Will the Lakers attempt to trade Knecht again during his second professional season?

Dalton Knecht tanked his trade value with poor performances in summer league

Dalton Knecht’s trade value is not what it once was.https://t.co/6IE5I85Dl0 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 21, 2025



In the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers used the 17th overall pick to select Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee. The team was high on Knecht, who came out of college as one of the top shooting prospects. During his final collegiate season, Knecht averaged .397% from beyond the arc. As a rookie in 2024-25 with the Lakers, Knecht averaged .376% from beyond the arc. Just a slight sip in his consistency, but that is expected for a rookie adjusting to the NBA.

On top of being a rookie, Dalton Knecht was traded by the Lakers in early February to the Hornets. In that deal, Los Angeles was supposed to acquire Mark Williams. However, the trade was rescinded when Williams failed his physical with the Lakers. Knecht never suited up for another team last season and played all 78 games for LA.

Here you go, from the scouts at summer league https://t.co/Qxuvz6Ao7b pic.twitter.com/5AOAPhNsTy — Red Mamba (@Purpl3andGold) July 21, 2025

Dalton Knecht is far from a finished product, and that’s why the young SF participated in summer league. During the California Classic, Knecht was struggling before a 25-point performance. He played in three games for the Lakers when they arrived in Las Vegas. Knecht averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. His shooting numbers in Las Vegas were far from his normal standard.

He shot .297% from the field and .283% from beyond the arc. With his struggles in the summer league, Dalton Knecht’s trade value has reportedly taken a hit. Lakers’ insider Jovan Budha noted that teams could be unwilling to give a first-round pick in exchange for Knecht. After additions to the roster this offseason, Dalton Knecht could find himself buried in the Lakers’ depth chart. Will the team