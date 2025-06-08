Teams Losing Confidence In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Trade Availability

Team representatives have gone from feeling confident to feeling skeptical that Giannis Antetokounmpo will become available via trade. This is according to the latest from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season. That, combined with Damian Lillard being expected to miss all of next season due to a ruptured Achilles has made many question Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.

There is plenty of logic behind why this may be the right time for Antetokounmpo to move on. At the same time, the two-time MVP’s heart is firmly with the Bucks. He has spent all 12 seasons of his career in Milwaukee and led the team to a championship in 2021.

“Of late, I’d say that that confidence has been replaced with skepticism,” Fischer said. “To a man, from talking to agents, team executives, whoever, there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture. It’s only June 5th and anything could happen. I’ve been told all along that if there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June when the offseason really, really begins.”

Teams had been foaming at the mouth over the possibility of a top three player becoming available. Now, it appears they are in wait and see mode.

Difficult Decision for Antetokounmpo To Demand Trade

Regardless of the timing appearing right, it will be a very difficult decision for Antetokounmpo to move on.

He has prided himself on loyalty and wanting to play for one franchise. He has also stated in the past his desire to match one of his idols in Kobe Bryant in terms of representing one team his whole career.

The biggest factor in Antetokounmpo wanting out would be his desire to compete. At age 31, his window of opportunity to win another title is certainly starting to reduce. There is no path to competing for a championship with the Bucks next season. The year after that is a question mark.

There was previous speculation that the Bucks will try to sell Antetokounmpo on the idea of a “gap year.” One would assume that request would come along with a plan for how Milwaukee can compete for titles beyond next year.