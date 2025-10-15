Ten NBA Players to Watch Closely in the 2025–26 Season

A New Era Begins

A pressure-packed NBA season is set to begin, featuring new partnerships and shifting storylines. The league returns to NBC and Peacock on October 21, while Prime Video joins as a new broadcast partner. With stars changing teams and rising prospects entering the league, the 2025–26 season promises to be one of the most intriguing in years.

The Faces of Change

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers



This will be Doncic’s first full season with the Lakers, and he’s already taken command of the franchise. Even with LeBron James still on the roster, it’s clear the Lakers belong to Doncic now. After dropping weight and signing a max extension, he enters the year as both the team’s future and present.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics



With Jayson Tatum sidelined by a torn Achilles, Brown finally gets his chance as Boston’s number one option. The former Finals MVP will lead a depleted Celtics roster aiming to remain competitive in a tough Eastern Conference.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks



The No. 1 overall pick steps into a unique situation in Dallas after the team traded away Doncic. Playing next to Anthony Davis, Flagg won’t need to carry the load early, but his development could determine how quickly the Mavericks return to contention.

Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors



Traded midseason last year, Butler helped Golden State finish 23–7 down the stretch. A full season with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford could bring one last title run—if the veterans stay healthy.

Stars with Something to Prove

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers



Injuries have limited Embiid to 58 games over the past two seasons. If healthy, the former MVP remains one of the league’s most dominant forces.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks



Young faces pressure to deliver as he nears potential free agency. The revamped Atlanta Hawks added key pieces, but success will hinge on Young’s leadership and shotmaking.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans



Now 25, Williamson must prove he can stay healthy and consistent. This season could define his future in New Orleans.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat



With Butler gone, Adebayo becomes Miami’s centerpiece. Known for defense, he’ll be asked to expand his offensive role.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers



With Tyrese Haliburton injured, Nembhard steps in as lead guard. His playoff performance showed promise, but sustaining it over 82 games is the challenge.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons



After leading Detroit’s surprise 44-win season, Cunningham aims to take another leap. The 24-year-old guard has quickly become the franchise cornerstone.