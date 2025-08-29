Tennessee Basketball Gives Coach Rick Barnes Lifetime Contract

University of Tennessee men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes reportedly signed a lifetime contract Thursday to remain with the Volunteers for as long as he wants to coach.

“Rick has taken our program to unprecedented heights, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him continue coaching on Rocky Top for the rest of his career,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement.

“He has constructed this program the right way, achieving elite-level success on the court while also ensuring that all our players excel off the court.”

Rick Barnes Thanks Tennessee For Lifetime Contract

Barnes, who turned 71 in July, last signed an extension in September 2023 that carried him through the 2027-28 season. The contract announced Thursday automatically extends Barnes’ deal for a year every April 15 starting in 2028, according to The Associated Press.

The North Carolina native said it’s an honor and blessing to serve as Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach. He thanked university officials for their continued support in the program.

“I am incredibly thankful God brought me to the University of Tennessee 10-and-a-half years ago. It is an honor and a blessing to serve as the head basketball coach here,” Barnes said. “I have had the chance to meet so many wonderful people, both on and off campus, who have impacted my life. The Knoxville community means so much not just to me, but to my entire family.

“I am beyond grateful to Randy Boyd, Donde Plowman, and Danny White for their continued belief in our program. Tennessee basketball would not be where it is today without the consistent efforts of so many players, coaches and staff members whom I am forever indebted to. Their relentless dedication and the unrivaled support of Vol Nation are truly why we have been so successful.”

Volunteers Have Made Seven Straight NCAA Appearances

Barnes is 232-109 (66.4%) in 10 seasons with Tennessee, including 112-67 in Southeastern Conference play. He has coached the Volunteers to three SEC championship, four Sweet 16s, two Elite Eight berths, and four top-10 finishes.

In addition, the Vols have made seven straight NCAA Tournaments, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation. They also are one of two teams to reach the past three Sweet 16s and past two Elite Eights.

Tennessee has been ranked in the AP Top 25 the past four years with 80 straight appearances, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Per College Basketball Reference, Barnes also currently is the active Division I leader with 836 wins over 38 seasons as a head coach. Under his leadership, the Vols won as many as 31 games in the 2007-08 and 2018-19 campaigns.

Kansas gave men’s coach Bill Self a lifetime contract in 2021 and added to that in 2023. UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma also inked a five-year extension through 2029 in June 2024.