Tennessee Tech Moving To Southern Conference In 2026

The Southern Conference announced Wednesday that Tennessee Tech will be joining on July 1, 2026, and leaving the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), where the Golden Eagles had been members since 1949.

“This historic move changes the trajectory of our athletic aspirations and makes a statement to our campus and our community that Tech sports will be a part of a vibrant conference with new geographic rivalries,” Athletic Director Casey Fox said in a statement.

Tennessee Tech To Become Southern Conference’s 11th Team

The Southern Conference’s Council of Presidents voted unanimously to accept Tennessee Tech’s application for membership, marking the conference’s first change in full membership since adding ETSU, Mercer, and VMI in 2014.

The Southern Conference is set to become an 11-team league when Tennessee Tech joins Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, North Carolina-Greensboro, Samford, The Citadel, Virginia Military Institute, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

“Tennessee Tech’s addition reaffirms that ‘It’s All Here’ in the Southern Conference — the premier FCS athletics experience in the South,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Dr. Michael Cross.

“Tech strengthens our geographic footprint, reinforces our Southern identity, and enters at a time of tremendous regional growth. This move builds rivalries, solves scheduling challenges, maximizes budgets, and enhances the student-athlete experience with competitive play and reasonable travel.”

According to The Associated Press, Tennessee Tech will have 14 of its 15 sports competing in the Southern Conference. Beach volleyball is not a conference sport.

Golden Eagles Have Won 85 Conference Titles Since Joining The OVC

Tennessee Tech has secured 27 conference team championships since 2000.

The Golden Eagles have won a total of 85 conference titles since joining the OVC and are ranked in the AP top 25 college football preseason poll.

Women’s basketball also won the OVC tournament title in 2025 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament – the program’s 15th appearance since 1982.

“Tennessee Tech University’s addition to the Southern Conference strengthens our collective commitment to excellence both in the classroom and competitively,” said Western Carolina Chancellor Dr. Kelli Brown, Chair of the Council of Southern Conference Presidents.

“As fellow institutions dedicated to developing well-rounded student-athletes, we welcome the Golden Eagles to a conference that has always prioritized academic achievement alongside athletic success. Tech’s impressive track record and shared values make them a natural fit for the SoCon, and we look forward to the rivalries and collaborative opportunities this partnership will create.”

Established in 1921 and headquartered in Spartanburg S.C., the Southern Conference ranks as the fifth-oldest major college athletic conference in the United States.