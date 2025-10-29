Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups will not be paid while on leave of absence

Just one week ago, the NBA was hit with a massive betting scandal during opening week. Miami’s Terry Rozier and Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested by the FBI.

Rozier is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a sports betting case dating back to March 2023. Billups is allegedly linked to an illegal poker ring with ties to the mafia. On Wednesday, October 29, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are suspended without pay for the 2025-26 season. Their salaries will be placed in escrow pending the outcomes of the investigations.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will not be paid while on leave of absences from their teams, sources tell ESPN. Both of their paychecks are expected to be withheld and placed in escrow, pending outcome of FBI cases. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2025



Last week, six individuals were arrested by the FBI. This included Miami’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and former Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones. They were arrested on separate, but related, illegal gambling cases. According to reports, these individuals are charged with “turning professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place unlawful wagers.”

On Wednesday, October 29, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Rozier and Billups will not be paid while on a leave of absence. This is a procedural step for the league, and they noted that no party has been formally charged yet. For the 2025-26 season, Terry Rozier was on the books for $26.6 million with the Heat. If Rozier is cleared and can play again, he will receive his full withheld salary.

Federal investigators have accused Terry Rozier of providing insider information about his health to a friend. That individual then sold that information to bettors who were able to make a profit. On March 23, 2023, Terry Rozier was a member of the Charlotte Hornets. On that night, Terry Rozier pulled himself from the game early, stating an injury. Bettors who bet under on Rozier’s props for that night easily hit that bet. After that game, Rozier claimed he had a foot injury and did not return for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested for his alleged involvement in an illegal poker ring. Upon his arrest, Billups was suspended by the NBA. The Trail Blazers named Tiago Splitter their interim head coach. Billups was a celebrity player who could help entice other gamblers to play. His case is suggested to be “minor” compared to what Terry Rozier will go through. For now, both Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are suspended without pay.