Terry Rozier Pleads Not Guilty as FBI Gambling Case Deepens

Terry Rozier entered a not-guilty plea Monday in Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors charged the Miami Heat guard with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged sports-betting scheme.

Rozier secured release on a $3 million bond backed by property. He surrendered his passport and must avoid gambling, weapons, and any contact with co-defendants or witnesses. He also cannot leave South Florida without permission.

Prosecutors Detail the Allegations

Federal investigators claim Rozier joined associates in a plan to profit from bets tied to a March 2023 game. He played for the Charlotte Hornets at the time. Prosecutors say gamblers placed more than $200,000 on prop bets that benefited from low statistical output. Rozier exited that game after about ten minutes and said he suffered a foot injury.

The government collected thousands of pages of records and more than 55 gigabytes of digital material. The case forms part of a broader push to confront illegal sports gambling and suspected organized-crime activity.

League Impact and Policy Questions

The Heat removed Rozier from team activity and placed him on unpaid leave. The National Basketball Players Association responded with a grievance and argued that players should not lose pay before a legal decision.

The investigation also revived questions about NBA trade procedures. Teams must share medical and insurance information during trade calls. They cannot hide any material detail that affects a deal’s fairness. However, current rules do not clearly state whether an active criminal investigation qualifies as required information.

One team executive told ESPN that the Hornets and the league should have disclosed the Rozier probe. Another executive disagreed and said the rules did not obligate either party to reveal an investigation that had not produced charges at the time.

What Comes Next

All six defendants in the case appeared in court for arraignment. A pretrial hearing should take place early next year. Prosecutors plan to turn over large amounts of evidence as discovery continues.

Rozier’s situation now stands as one of the most significant gambling cases in recent NBA history. The outcome may influence how the league handles investigations, trade transparency, and betting-related risks. Teams, players, and league officials are watching closely as the legal process moves forward.