Terry Rozier Seeks to Dismiss Federal Betting Charges

Rozier’s Legal Push

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is fighting back in federal court this week by asking a judge to dismiss the sports betting and wire fraud charges that have kept him off the court this NBA season. Rozier’s lawyers filed a motion claiming that prosecutors overstepped by turning what they describe as a limited matter into a broad federal case. They argue the government is stretching the law beyond its proper scope and asked the judge to throw out the indictment entirely.

Rozier, 31, has pleaded not guilty to both the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges. A judge released him on a $3 million bond after his arraignment in early December, but he has been on unpaid leave from the Heat since his indictment.

Basis of the Motion

The motion to dismiss centers on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2023, United States v. Ciminelli, which limited the scope of the federal wire fraud statute. Rozier’s attorneys wrote that prosecutors cannot use a broad interpretation of the law to criminalize conduct that normally falls under state regulation or civil remedies. They contend that sportsbooks could resolve violations of their terms of use without federal involvement.

In their filing, Rozier’s lawyers wrote that the government has described the case as involving “insider betting and rigging professional basketball games,” but that the actual indictment focuses on bettors breaking specific sportsbooks’ terms of service.

The Under-Scrutiny Game

The alleged incident dates to March 23, 2023, when Rozier was with the Charlotte Hornets. Prosecutors say he played just over nine minutes of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, citing a foot injury, and then left. They claim he told a friend, Deniro “Niro” Laster, that he would exit early, and that information was shared or sold to others to place more than $250,000 in prop bets on Rozier’s limited performance.

Rozier’s lawyers point out that the indictment does not allege he ever placed a bet himself. They also assert he did not know his friend would sell or share the information with bettors, nor that using it would violate sportsbooks’ rules.

Impact on Rozier and the Heat

The charges have sidelined Rozier through much of the 2025–26 season, potentially affecting both his career and the Heat’s roster plans. He is currently on leave without pay, and his absence leaves a veteran guard spot open as Miami navigates the grind of the NBA schedule.

The judge has scheduled another hearing in March 2026. If the motion succeeds, it could end the federal case. If not, Rozier will proceed to challenge the charges in court. His legal team remains confident that federal prosecutors have not met the proper standard for pursuing such charges under the wire fraud statute.