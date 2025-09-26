Terry Rozier To Attend Heat Training Camp Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Although the Miami Heat have reportedly been considering either trading Terry Rozier or buying out his contract this offseason, the 31-year-old is now preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 season with his current team.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported Thursday that Rozier “is expected to be an active participant in Heat training camp next week” despite the “uncertainty” surrounding his future with the club.

Terry Rozier Remains Under Federal Investigation

Rozier also remains under federal investigation as part of a government probe into gambling activities.

A professional bettor had placed 30 wagers in 46 minutes, all involving Rozier in a 2023 NBA game, according to documents obtained by ESPN’s David Purdum.

The NBA released a statement on Jan. 30 confirming it conducted an investigation in 2023 and was then made aware of an ongoing federal probe involving the former first-rounder.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said.

“The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

While the NBA investigated the matter that year and found that no rules were violated, the federal probe remains active. This case alone is making Rozier’s future with Miami a bit unclear.

Heat, Rozier Buyout Talks Have Not Gained Traction

Then there have been talks of a contract buyout.

Earlier this month, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported “there have been discussions about a Rozier buyout, but those talks have not gained traction, without any outside options for the veteran guard at the moment.”

Winderman added that Miami could waive Rozier ahead of his NBA contract guarantee deadline of Jan. 10 to create additional financial flexibility.

However, such a move carries some risk since the $26.6 million he’s owed would become fully guaranteed if Rozier’s injured and sidelined for the season before he’s released.

Had the Heat waived and stretched Rozier’s contract, it would have reduced his cap hit from the $26.6 million he’s owed this upcoming season in the final year of his deal to an $8.9 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons.