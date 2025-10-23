Terry Rozier was arrested by the FBI early Thursday morning as part of a sports betting investigation

To begin the 2025-26 season, the Heat were on the road to face the Magic. Offensively, Norman Powell led the team with 28 points vs. Orlando. However, Miami lost 125-121 to the Magic to start the year 0-1.

In that loss, Terry Rozier was a DNP- coach’s decision. Early in the morning on Thursday, October 23, the FBI arrested Terry Rozier in an Orlando hotel. This is part of an ongoing sports betting investigation by the FBI. Back in March 2023, sportsbooks in several states were flagged for “suspicious betting interest on Rozier’s statistics.”

What happens next for Terry Rozier after he was arrested by the FBI?

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting investigation, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. Rozier was arrested Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The Heat lost Wednesday to the Orlando Magic; Rozier did not… — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2025



On March 23, 2023, multiple sportsbooks flagged an “unexpected surge of bets” on Terry Rozier’s under for points, rebounds, and assists. That included 30 bets in 46 minutes from one professional bettor that totaled $13,759. When sportsbooks saw this suspicious activity, they halted any wagering on the veteran guard. During that game on March 23, 2023, Terry Rozier played just 10 minutes and left the game early, citing a foot injury.

According to Rozier’s attorney Jim Trusty, his client previously met with the FBI and the NBA multiple times in 2023. The league’s initial investigation determined that Terry Rozier had done nothing wrong. At the time, the NBA said Rozier had broken none of the rules. However, Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning by the FBI. It seems as if he is not off the hook just yet.

NBA insider Shams Charania said this case stems from a betting scandal involving Jontay Porter. He formerly played for the Toronto Raptors. In the Spring of 2024, Porter received a lifetime ban from the NBA. He was involved in a gambling scheme surrounding his player prop bets. Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and admitted in court to manipulating his performance in two games during the 2023-24 season.

Along with Jontay Porter, three other men were involved in the sports betting scandal. Two of them have been named conspirators and are in plea negotiations. Miami’s Terry Rozier is the latest NBA player to find themselves caught in a sports betting investigation. It’s never a positive sign when the FBI is involved. Terry Rozier could find himself in a similar situation to Jontay Porter. Only time will tell what happens to Terry Rozier after he was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, October 23.