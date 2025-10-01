Texas Basketball Lands 4-Star Recruit Bo Ogden

Bo Ogden, a top-50 small forward in the 2026 class, committed to Texas on Tuesday to give head coach Sean Miller his first high school recruit since taking over the Longhorns last spring.

Bo Ogden Preferred Texas Over Tennessee, Purdue

Ogden’s father is Texas general manager Chris Ogden, who was the Longhorns’ team captain in 2002-03 and spent eight years as an assistant coach under Rick Barnes in Austin.

However, Ogden had also received offers from 11 other schools — Kansas, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Purdue, East Carolina, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, UTEP, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Tennessee was considered “a legitimate threat” for most of the past few months, and Purdue made Ogden’s final list as well.

Austin Westlake CG Bo Ogden has committed to #Texas. “I grew up a Longhorn fan and I’m excited to be able to play for (Texas).”@ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/pG2U7ytSOL — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) September 30, 2025



In the end, Ogden preferred Texas because of his strong relationship with Miller.

“Coach Miller was the ultimate reason I picked Texas. I watched his practices, and he is a great teacher, which I value,” Ogden told ESPN.

“The relationship between myself and Coach Miller developed organically. He watched me play to make sure I was a good fit. After he decided that, he recruited me.

“He knows what it takes to develop players and has done it at a high level. … Texas offers excellent resources and has a powerful brand, and being close to my family is an added plus.”

Ogden Was Among Best Scorers In Adidas 3SSB Circuit

Ogden, a 6-foot-5 wing out of Westlake High School (Texas), was one of the top scorers of the Adidas 3SSB circuit in the spring and summer. He’s ranked No. 42 in the 2026 SportsCenter Next 100.

In addition, Ogden is listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, and he was named the American-Statesman’s 2024 Central Texas private school player of the year.

The young standout averaged 20.9 points on the Adidas circuit, ranking ninth in scoring. He also shot an impressive 52.8% from 3-point range, hitting 3.5 shots per game from deep, while draining 86% of his free throw attempts.

Ogden is most known for banking in a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer to give St. Michael’s a 50-48 victory over Dallas Parish Episcopal in the TAPPS Class 6A boys state championship game last season.

He then transferred to Westlake for his senior year.

Miller now has his first high school recruit since replacing Rodney Terry as Texas’ head coach in the spring.