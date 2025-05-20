Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland has agreed on a new six-year contract extension that goes through the 2030-31 season, the school announced Monday. The school didn’t release financial terms of the contract.

Texas Tech Has Gone 51-20 Under Grant McCasland

Through two seasons, McCasland has led Texas Tech to a 51-20 overall record, including going 26-12 in Big 12 games, 30-5 at home, and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach McCasland immediately built upon our men’s basketball program’s established success and continues working to raise and deliver on high expectations,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said.

Officially ✍️@CoachGrantMac has signed a contract extension through the 2030-31 season! pic.twitter.com/5XAv0yMhXW — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 19, 2025



McCasland is the 19th head coach in program history and owns the best record for a head coach through his first two seasons. He initially received a six-year deal when he was hired two years ago after going 135-65 in six seasons as head coach at North Texas.

He was also named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List last season and is now 262-109 through 11 seasons as an NCAA head coach and 206-97 leading NCAA Division I programs.

Red Raiders Reached The NCAA Elite Eight Last Season

The Red Raiders were 28-9 overall (15-5 in Big 12 play) this past season and made the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to the eventual national champion Florida.

Texas Tech finished second in the Big 12 standings behind national runner-up Houston, and the Red Raiders were the only team to beat the Cougars in conference play. Tech was eighth in the final Associated Press poll.

In McCasland’s first season, the Red Raiders finished 23-11 overall (11–7 in Big 12 play) and in a tie for third place in the 2023-24 campaign. As the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Tech defeated BYU in the quarterfinals, before losing to Houston in the semifinals.

The Red Raiders received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed in the South Region, where they were defeated by NC State in the first round.

McCasland is now set to enter his third season at Tech and will represent the program and nation this summer as an assistant coach for the USA U19 National Team at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, from June 28 to July 6.