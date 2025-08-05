The 2025-26 season will determine Mitchell Robinson’s future with the Knicks

For the 2025-26 season, the Knicks will have the core of their roster from the previous year. New York parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau following the season-ending in the 2025 playoffs.

One player who fell out of the starting rotation last season was big man Mitchell Robinson. Multiple ankle surgeries in 2023-24 limited his playing time in 2024-25. When he’s on the court, Robinson is a difference-maker for the Knicks. The 205-26 season is an important contract year for the 27-year-old. It will determine his future with the New York Knicks.

Can Mitchell Robinson stay healthy in 2025-26 for New York?

Brunson, KAT, OG, Hart, McBride and now Bridges are all under contract for next year Mitchell Robinson remains the last core piece with an uncertain Knicks future pic.twitter.com/aEw9ahktwk — Knicks Lead (@KnicksLead) August 1, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Knicks selected Mitchell Robinson out of Western Kentucky. Over seven seasons with New York, Robinson has played in 337 games and has made 199 starts. In recent years, Mitchell Robinson’s availability for the Knicks has been a major talking point. Over the last two seasons, he’s played in just 48 games.

The big man has struggled to stay healthy. That’s partly why the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of the 2024-25 season. It was a move that benefited New York in the long run. Mitchell Robinson only played 17 games last season. New York would have needed serious help down low. Robinson is on the books for $12.9 million in 2025-26.

Knicks making that bridges signing means after this year they either gotta let Mitchell Robinson go or someone else is getting traded. Or they just pay the 2nd apron tax but who knows — Gene Parmesan (@_BiggD) August 1, 2025

That’s his final season on contract with New York. He would become a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are all under contract for the 2026-27 season. Those players will account for $170 million. New York is close to the second tax apron with those figures. Signing Robinson would certainly push them into the second apron.

It’s a massive contract year for the former second-round pick. In the past, Mitchell Robison was a starting center for the Knicks. However, his lack of production offensively has pushed him to a backup role. The 27-year-old is an elite defensive presence for the Knicks, which is undeniable. However, there are durability issues with Mitchell Robinson. If Robinson can stay healthy next season, the Knicks could give him a long-term deal.