The Brooklyn Nets hold power in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday night with five first-round picks

Wednesday evening is round one of the 2025 NBA draft. The highly anticipated event will occur at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Several teams have been active in the trade market ahead of the 2025 draft, including the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Brooklyn was involved in a three-team deal on Tuesday. The Nets were a facilitator team in the deal between Atlanta and Boston. They gave up nothing and received a first-round pick from the Hawks to take on Terrance Mann’s contract. With five first-round picks, the Nets hold a ton of power in Wednesday night’s draft.

What will the Brooklyn Nets do on Wednesday evening?

Nets now have No. 8, 19, 22, 26, 27, in the first-round of the 2025 NBA draft 😱 pic.twitter.com/wWxgUZKYhT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2025



No team in NBA history has ever selected five players in the first round of an NBA draft. General manager Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets have a chance to make that happen. The record for the most first-round picks in a single draft is the Minnesota Timberwolves with four in 2009. Despite Brooklyn owning five first-round selections, chances are they do not draft five players on Wednesday night. Analysts around the league anticipate the Nets using some of their first-round picks to move up in the draft.

Brooklyn owns picks 8, 19, 22, 26, & 27 in the 2025 NBA draft. The team could easily package picks together to trade up in the first round. Last season, the Nets finished 26-56. They’re in a rebuilding period, and the 2025 draft class is a way for Brooklyn to improve their roster. Five first-round picks give the Nets the luxury to be aggressive on draft night.

Draft analysts around the NBA anticipate the Nets using part of their 2025 draft capital to trade for another lottery pick. Brooklyn’s 8th overall selection is currently their only pick in the top 14. They could package together part of their late first-round picks to move back into the draft lottery. Additionally, their later first-round picks could be used to trade for future firsts.

General manager Sean Marks will be active on Wednesday. He’ll take calls from around the league. Teams are aware that Brooklyn controls 17% of the first-round picks in the 2025 draft. If another franchise wants to make a deal, the Nets will be listening. Brooklyn is rebuilding their roster to try and become a contender in the East again. What will the team do Wednesday night with a whopping five first-round selections?