The Celtics’ Gap Year: Competing Without Jayson Tatum

A Season of Transition

The Boston Celtics enter the 2025–26 season with questions that would have seemed unthinkable just a year ago. After winning the 2024 championship and finishing 61-21 last season, they now face a roster reshaped by injuries, trades, and departures. Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles casts a long shadow, leaving the team without its superstar for most, if not all, of the year.

A Rebuilt Frontcourt

Boston’s frontcourt has undergone a dramatic overhaul. Veterans Al Horford, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Luke Kornet are gone, replaced by Chris Boucher, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, Luka Garza, and rookie Amari Williams. Team president Brad Stevens admitted he “can’t predict” who will start at center. Boucher is the most experienced, but his wiry frame makes the role a challenge. In Joe Mazzulla’s demanding system, though, that challenge may become motivation.

Offseason Moves

Financial concerns drove several of Boston’s decisions. To cut salary, the team traded Jrue Holiday and Porziņģis, while also parting ways with Georges Niang. Holiday’s deal with Portland was reduced to a one-for-one swap after medical reviews, eliminating the draft picks Boston expected. The Celtics used the No. 28 pick to draft Hugo González, then acquired additional second-round selections that landed them Williams and Max Shulga. Free agency brought Garza, Josh Minott, and later Boucher. By staying under the second apron, Boston let Horford and Kornet leave for Golden State and San Antonio.

Competing Without Tatum

With Tatum sidelined, the burden shifts to Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons. Brown, entering his tenth year, will operate as the primary option. “He needs to trust his teammates and play good basketball,” Brown said earlier this offseason, stressing the importance of balance in his role. Simons, on an expiring contract, has an opportunity to prove he can thrive in a featured role.

The Outlook

Oddsmakers have set Boston’s win total at 40.5, reflecting uncertainty about its direction. Optimists see a chance for younger players like González and Baylor Scheierman to gain valuable experience. Skeptics argue the Celtics lack depth, especially on defense, and should focus on maximizing draft position for the future.

Whether Boston hovers around playoff contention or bottoms out, the 2025–26 season is less about wins and more about preparing for Tatum’s eventual return.