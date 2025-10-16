NBA

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving veteran PG Spencer Dinwiddie

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

October 16, 2025

With the 2025-26 regular season less than a week away, teams are still making final roster cuts. The Charlotte Hornets are one of them. 

On Thursday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania shared the Hornets’ latest roster decision. He reported that veteran PG Spencer Dinwiddie was waived by Charlotte. He signed a one-year, $3.63 million deal with the Hornets. However, the team had to part ways with one guarenteed contract on their roster ahead of the regular season. Spencer Dinwiddie was the odd man out.

Spencer Dinwiddie was waived by the Hornets days ahead of the 2025-26 season

Over the past few years of his NBA career, Spencer Dinwiddie has been traded on several occasions. From 2021-22 to 2023-24, Dinwiddie was traded once each season. He began the 2021-22 season with the Washington Wizards, who then traded him to the Mavericks. During his 202-23 campaign with the Mavericks, Spencer Dinwiddie was traded to the Nets. This was his second stint with Brooklyn. In 2023-24, the Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the end of the 2023-24 season with the Lakers and became an unrestricted free agent. Spencer Dinwiddie signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Mavericks in 2024-25. Dinwiddie played in 79 of their 82 games and made 30 starts for Dallas. In his 11th professional season, Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

This offseason, the 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets in July. He lasted throughout training camp, but was cut one day before their preseason finale. Will the veteran guard sign with another team for the 2025-26 season? Spencer Dinwiddie may have to wait until the season begins. If a team has increased injuries at guard, Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the top free agents available.

By waiving Spencer Dinwiddie, the Hornets implied they are satisfied with their depth at guard. LaMelo Ball is the starting PG. That is unquestioned. Tre Mann is listed as the backup PG for the 2025-26 season. He played in 13 games and made zero starts in 2024-25. Additionally, KJ Simpson and Antonio Reeves make up the Hornets’ depth at point guard.