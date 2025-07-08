The Clippers are eyeing Bradley Beal who could have his contract bought out by Phoenix

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns traded with the Wizards to acquire veteran SG Bradley Beal. In return, Washington acquired Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five second-round picks, and four first-round pick swaps.

Bradley Beal played two seasons for the Phoenix, appearing in 53 games each year. NBA insiders around the league anticipate that Beal could be on the move this offseason. Marc Stein reported that Beal is nearing a contract buyout with the Suns. They would reach a waive-and-stretch deal for Beal to become a free agent. Sources have noted that the Clippers are a likely target for Beal ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Clippers, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Bucks are expected to show interest in Bradley Beal, per @JakeLFischer “Some confirmed suitors for Beal include the LA Clippers — fresh off agreeing to trade Norman Powellto Miami in a three-team deal that will bring back Utah’s John… pic.twitter.com/VOnFLHxTcX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2025



For quite some time, the Suns have been searching for a trade partner to ship off Bradley Beal. However, the trade market for the all-star SG has been stagnant. It’s well-known that Beal has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. His output doesn’t match his salary. The Wizards signed Beal to a five-year, $251 million contract. When the Suns traded for Beal, they took on that massive contract, and they were scrutinized.

Bradley Beal’s 17.0 points per game with Phoenix in 2024-25 is his lowest since his rookie season. The veteran SG never found his rhythm in Phoenix, and both sides are ready to part ways. Beal is actively searching for a trade partner this offseason. NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that the Clippers are a serious contender for the 13-year veteran.

The Clippers are targeting Chris Paul and Bradley Beal after trading Norman Powell. Here we go. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/pq209vWPmL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 7, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-team trade and parted ways with SG/SF Norman Powell. They need a starting SG, and Beal is a serious contender if he hits free agency. For the Suns to reach the stretch provision on the two-year, $110 million Beal is still owed, the SG must pay $13.9 million. That is to meet league rules prohibiting a team from exceeding 15% of the salary cap in stretched money.

Kris Dunn is listed as the Clippers’ starting SG on their current depth chart. If the team signs Bradley Beal as a free agent, the all-star SG could take that spot from Dunn. Los Angeles would be a much-needed fresh start for Beal. His time in Phoenix was uneventful in the postseason, and he struggled to play at his true potential. The Bucks, Lakers, and Warriors reportedly have interest in Beal. Insiders believe the Clippers are his strongest contender.