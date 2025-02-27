The Detroit Pistons have won eight straight games for the first time since 2008

In the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons combined, the Pistons won 31 games. Through 59 games in 2024-25, the Pistons have 33 wins and counting. Detroit is on pace to have their best record since the 2018-19 season.

That happens to be the last time the Pistons have made a playoff appearance. On Tuesday night, the Pistons beat the Celtics 117-97. It was their eighth straight win. This is the first time since 2008 that the Pistons have won eight consecutive games.

How far can the 2024-25 Pistons go in the postseason?

The @DetroitPistons get the HUGE win over Boston 😤 They’re now 7 games over .500 (33-26) and have their first 8-game win streak since 2008! pic.twitter.com/tpnMCZNBph — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 27, 2025



Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Pistons hired Monty Williams as their head coach. They gave him a six-year, $78.5 million deal. Williams was fired after one season and he is owed $65 million. Despite that mishap, the Pistons hired the right head coach for the 2024-25 season. J.B. Bickerstaff has the Pistons at 33-26 this season. That is fourth in the Eastern Conferece.

Nobody expected the Pistons to be where they’re at at this point in the season. The team is seven game over .500 and are riding an eight-game win streak. On Wednesday night, the Pistons picked up a massive 117-97 win vs. the Celtics. Leading the way for Detroit this season is first-time all-star PG Cade Cunningham. He is averaging (25.7) points and (9.7) rebounds per game.

The Pistons have a mix of young emerging talent and veteran players. One of the most valuable signing this offseason was free agent Malik Beasely. He signed a one-year $6 million deal with the Pistons and is well outplaying that contract. Beasley is averaging (16.7) points in 59 games and 12 starts. Detroit has a deep bench and 10 players average at least 15+ minutes per game each night. The Pistons’ next game is Friday night at home vs. the Denver Nuggets. Can Detroit win their ninth straight game?