In March 2025, Golden State’s Steph Curry became the first active player to accept an administrative position. Curry is the assistant general manager for the Davidson men’s basketball team.

Since then, players like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Terrance Mann have accepted similar positions at their respective schools. On Tuesday, October 7, Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was the latest high-level athlete to partner with their former team. NBA insiders announced that the Duke Blue Devils named Jayson Tatum their Chief Basketball Officer.

Jayson Tatum was named Duke’s first-ever Chief Basketball Officer

Jayson Tatum has been named Duke’s Chief Basketball officer. He’ll serve as a special advisor to head coach Jon Scheyer, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/VIacSf9Vgg — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) October 7, 2025



Before the Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum third overall in 2017, he was a member of the Duke Blue Devils. Like most top prospects, Tatum was a one-and-done in college. He played in 29 games and made 27 starts for Duke. In college, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. During the 2025 postseason with Boston, Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The 27-year-old is set to miss significant time in 2025-26.

That’s why Tatum is taking on some extra off-court work during the upcoming season. Jayson Tatum was named the chief basketball officer for the Duke Blue Devils. He’ll also serve as a special advisor to head coach Jon Scheyer. His role with Duke will include “in-person visits with the team to discuss development, professionalism and team culture, as well as mentoring athletes in areas such as career management, building a personal brand or managing time demands as a college athlete.”

Jayson Tatum is joining Duke’s staff as their ‘Chief Basketball Officer’, the school announced. Tatum, a 6x NBA All-Star, will mentor Duke players, offer guidance on career management, advise coach Scheyer on roster construction, and more. pic.twitter.com/yes1bJOXlt — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 7, 2025



This past Friday, Jayson Tatum attended Duke’s “Countdown to Craziness” preseason event. It was a ceremonial kickoff for the Bleu Devils’ upcoming season. At the event, head coach Jon Scheyer told Duke fans that Jayson Tatum will be assisting the program in 2025-26. Jon Scheyer said Tatum’s “ability to inspire, motivate, and guide our student-athletes is unmatched, and I could not be more excited to see the impact he will have on our team and our culture.” Duke’s first game of the 2025-26 season is Tuesday, November 4, vs. the Texas Longhorns.