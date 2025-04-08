The Florida Gators won their third NCAA national championship on Monday vs. Houston

San Antonio hosted the Final Four in 2025. On Monday, April 7, the National Championship game was played between the #1 Houston Cougars and #1 Flordia Gat0rs.

Houston had control for most of the game, but Florida continued to chip away. Their defense threw Florida’s offense out of whack. However, the Gators never gave up and they finally took a lead with 46.5 seconds left in the game. Florida gave Houston a taste of their own medicine by playing relentless defense on the game’s final possession. Houston failed to get a shot off before time expired and the Gators won 65-63. The program’s third title in men’s basketball.

At halftime on Monday night, Florida was down 31-28 to Houston. The Gators’ top offensive player Walter Calyton Jr. was held scoreless in the first half. He was forced to be a facilitator against Houston and finished the game with a team-high seven assists. Clayton was named a first-team All-American in 2024-25. Despite having an off-game scoring the ball, Clayton finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

Clayton Jr. was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. In the second half on Monday, the Gators had to take their defense to another level. With 14:07 remaining, Houston had a 45-34 lead. However, Florida held Houston to three points over nearly seven minutes and the game was suddenly 48-45. With 7:55 left, Walter Calyton Jr. made a layup and was fouled. It was his first field goal of the game. With his basket and free throw, the game was tied 48-48.

Ultimately, it was Houston’s offense that came back to haunt them. There was no question about how tough the Cougars defense was. The same cannot be said for their offense. Houston only had one player score in double figures, L.J. Cryer with 19. On the final possession of the national championship, Houston had a chance to tie the game or go ahead with a three-pointer. Florida’s defense put enough pressure on Houston and they didn’t get a shot attempt off. That is Florida’s third national championship in men’s basketball.