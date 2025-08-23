The Four Toughest Games on OKC Thunder’s 2025-26 Schedule

A Season of High Expectations

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2025-26 season as the deepest and most talented team in the NBA. After back-to-back years as the top seed in the West, expectations are sky-high for a third straight run. Still, even the best teams face challenges, and four games stand out as potential stumbling blocks for the reigning champions.

Feb. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs

The first tricky spot comes on February 4, when the Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back. The team will be traveling after a home matchup with the Orlando Magic, adding fatigue to the equation. Both the Spurs and Magic feature aggressive defenses, and this matchup could serve as a measuring-stick contest for two teams battling for playoff positioning.

April 8 @ Los Angeles Clippers

The late-season clash with the Clippers on April 8 also looms large. By then, the Western Conference standings are likely to be tight, with seeding implications at stake. The Clippers could be fighting to avoid slipping into the play-in range, while the Thunder may still be chasing the league’s best record. To make matters harder, the game is on the second night of a back-to-back following a high-profile battle against the Lakers.

Nov. 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City’s first showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers comes at home on November 12. Though it helps that it’s part of a home-home back-to-back, the challenge is undeniable. The night before, OKC faces Golden State, which still features Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Luka Dončić. Facing consecutive contenders within 48 hours tests even the deepest roster.

Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The last game to watch is February 12 against the Bucks. On paper, Milwaukee looks less dangerous, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading a thin roster that now includes Myles Turner. Still, the timing is brutal: the Thunder will be traveling from Phoenix on the second night of a back-to-back, with the All-Star break less than 24 hours away. Staying focused before a week-long rest will be difficult.

Final Word

The Thunder remain favorites to repeat as champions, but no schedule is without traps. How they navigate these four games could help define their regular season.