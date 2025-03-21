NBA

The Golden State Warriors are an impressive 16-2 with Jimmy Butler in 2024-25

Updated45 mins ago on March 21, 2025

With a 117-114 win vs. the Raptors on Thursday night, the Warriors are 41-29 in 2024-25. The team is 9-1 in their last 10 games and has won two straight. 

At the trade deadline this season, Golden State made a deal with the Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler. Through 18 games, Butler has been everything the Warriors wanted and then some. Golden State is an impressive 16-2 with the Warriors this season. How far can Butler help take Golden State in the postseason?

Jimmy Butler has only lost twice since he joined the Miami Heat


In the third quarter on Thursday night, Steph Curry took a hard fall in the third quarter. The All-NBA PG did not return to the game. Luckily, the Warriors were able to hang on and win the game 117-114. Jimmy Butler had a game-sealing block with roughly 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Golden State was up three points and rebounded the shot that Butler blocked.

That forced Toronto to foul and Golden State hung on to win. Six players scored at least 15 points for the Warriors. Two of those players came off the bench for the Warriors. It was an all-around team effort on Thursday to beat the Raptors. Golden State is now 16-2 in the 18 games Jimmy Butler has played in this season. The 35-year-old has brought new life to the Warriors in 2024-25.

We saw Jimmy Butler do something similar in his first season with the Miami Heat in 2019-20. Miami made a run to the NBA Finals that season but lost to the Lakers. Does Butler have that same type of magic left in him in 2024-25? The Warriors are 16-2 in the 18 games he’s played for the team. There are 12 games left in the regular season for Golden State. If the season ended today, they would be the sixth seed in the West and narrowly miss the play-in tournament. How far can Jimmy Butler take the Warriors in the 2025 playoffs?