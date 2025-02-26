The Hornets have lost by an NBA record 131 points in their last three games

At 14-43, the Charlotte Hornets are tied for the second-worst record in the NBA this season. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and has lost four straight.

Per CBS Sports, the Hornets have lost by 131 points in their last three games. That is a brand new NBA record and not one Charlotte wanted to be part of. Their next chance to turn it around is Thursday on the road vs. Dallas.

It’s been a rough three-game stretch for the Charoltte Hornets

The 2024-25 season has been another disappointing year for the Charlotte Hornets. Through 57 games, the team is 14-43. Charlotte is 2-8 in their last 10 and has lost four in a row. However, their last three losses have come at a historic rate. According to CBS Sports, the Hornets have lost by 131 points in their last three games to set a new NBA record. It was previously held by the 2021-22 Trail Blazers who lost by 114 points in three straight games.

Starting on February 22, the Hornets were on the road to face the Trail Blazers. They lost 141-88, a 53-point deficit. Charlotte was on the road again on February 24 to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Hornets lost 130-88, a difference of 42 points. Febrary 25 vs. the Warriors was the second game of a back-t0-back for the Hornets. They lost 128-92 to Golden State. That was a 36-point loss and brought their total to 131 points over their last three games.

LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams played in two of Charlotte’s last three contests. Miles Bridges played in all of them. The team is dealing with injuries this season. However, they still have plenty of healthy bodies in the lineup and have been beaten at a historic pace in their last three games. Charlotte has a ninth-straight road game on Thursday night when they face the Mavericks.