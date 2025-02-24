The Indiana Pacers are 22-8 in their last 30 games

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were home on Sunday to face the Clippers. Indiana won 129-11 and improved to 32-23 this season. The team is 7-3 in their last 10 games and has won three straight.

With that win vs. LA, the Pacers are 22-8 in their last 30 games. Indiana is fourth in the Western Conference and would host a playoff series if the postseason started today. The Pacers have 27 games left this season including a matchup on Monday vs. the Nuggets.

After their first 23 games of the 2024-25 season, the Pacers were 9-14. Since Friday, December 10, the Pacers are 22-8 in their last 30 games. Indiana is not a powerhouse lineup like other teams in the NBA. They do not rely on the production of one or two superstars to get the job done. Tyrese Haliburton is their best player but the Pacers have several pieces that have the team thriving.

In 54 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging (18.1) points, (3.5) rebounds, (8.6) assists, and (1.3) steals. Compared to his numbers from the last two seasons, Haliburton is having a down year. Luckily, the Pacers have other stars who can help elevate the team when Haliburton is not at its best. At the trade deadline last season, the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam via the Raptors. Siakam is averaging a team-high (20.5) points per game in 2024-25.

The Pacers have four players who average at least 15+ points per game this season. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are two of them. The others are Bennedict Mathurin (16.1) and Myles Turner (15.2) per game. Indiana’s (116.5) points per game this season is the ninth-best in the NBA. With 27 games left this season, the Pacers have a chance to be a top-three seed in the NBA. They are only three games behind the Knicks in the East.