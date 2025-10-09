The Indiana Pacers have signed Cameron Payne to a training camp contract

In Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles. Not only was it a devastating injury for Haliburton, but it happened so late in the year. Due to the recovery timeline for an Achilles tear, Haliburton is set to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

With that, Andrew Nembhard will start at point guard for the Pacers this year. T.J. McConnell comes off the bench as the backup. Indiana also has Quenton Jackson and Ray J Dennis as depth pieces. On Tuesday, October 9, the Pacers announced they are signing a veteran PG to a training camp contract. Cameron Payne will have an opportunity to play for the Pacers at some point in 2025-26.

Cameron Payne has signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Pacers

We have signed guard Cam Payne to a training camp contract. In a subsequent move, we have waived guard Delon Wright. Learn more: https://t.co/B2ZzdIDAkU pic.twitter.com/0CIAToDWGt — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 9, 2025



To sign Cameron Payne, the Pacers waived guard Delon Wright. They were teammates last season with the New York Knicks. Cameron Payne played in 72 games and made five starts during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The 31-year-old was one of the top free agents still left on the market before he was signed by the Pacers. Payne joins Indiana on a training camp deal.

Training camp contracts are typically one year and are not fully guaranteed. Additionally, they are most often Exhibit 10 deals. This allows teams to bring the players in to compete in the G League. If they continue to impress, a contract could be converted to two-way or even a standard deal. That’s the route Cameron Payne will take with the Pacers in 2025-26. Indiana still has three preseason games left for Payne to prove his worth.

The pacers have signed Cam Payne to a training camp deal and waived Delon Wright.

Gotta feel for Delon Wright. pic.twitter.com/MSisfCTtrl — The Indy Pacer (@TheIndyPacer) October 9, 2025

His first opportunity will be on Saturday, October 11, when the Pacers take on the Thunder. To sign Cameron Payne, the Pacers had to waive Delon Wright. He suffered a nasty head-to-head collision in Indiana’s first preseason game. Wright was forced to exit the game early and did not return. Now, Cameron Payne will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Pacers.

All three of Indiana’s two-way contracts are currently being used. In fact, two of them are for point guards on the Pacers’ roster. That includes Quenton Jackson and Ray J Dennis. Additionally, Taelon Peter is also on a two-way deal with Indiana. If Cameron Payne proves he can help the team win, one of those players could lose their two-way contract to the veteran PG. We’ll have to wait and see how the season shakes out for the Pacers.