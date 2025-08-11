NBA

The Jazz are expected to retain Georges Niang for the 2025-26 season

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

August 11, 2025

This offseason, the Celtics, Nets, and Hawks completed a three-team trade. In that deal, the Celtics acquired veteran Georges Niang. Boston had no intention to keep Niang long-term. 

That’s why the Celtics completed a trade with the Jazz to send Niang to Utah. Boston sent Georges Niang and two second-round picks to the Jazz to acquire rookie R.J. Luis. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Jazz are expected to retain Georges Niang for the 2025-26 season. It will be Niang’s 10th season in the NBA.

What type of role will Georges Niang play for the Utah Jazz?


Back in the 2016 NBA draft, the Pacers used a second-round pick to select Georges Niang out of Iowa State. He played one season for Indiana in 2016-17. During the 2017 offseason, the Pacers traded Niang to the Utah Jazz. Niang spent the next four seasons with Utah, appearing in 206 games and making 11 starts. Niang was a solid role player off the bench. His specialty since entering the NBA has been his efficiency from beyond the arc.

To begin the 2024-25 season, Georges Niang was a member of the Cavaliers. At the trade deadline, Niang was sent to the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 28 games and made two starts for Atlanta. During the 2025 offseason, the Hawks traded parted ways with Niang in a three-team deal. The 32-year-old was with the Celtics after that multi-team deal, but Boston had no intention to keep Niang on the roster.

The Celtics completed a trade this offseason to send Georges Niang back to Utah. Boston also sent the Jazz two second-round picks in exchange for rookie R.J. Luis. This is Niang’s second stint with the Jazz. In 79 games and three starts between two teams last season, Niang averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Additionally, he shot .406% from beyond the arc.

Georges Niang will be a solid depth piece for the Jazz in 2025-26. He’s an established veteran who can help impact winning off the bench. However, the Jazz owned the worst record in 2024-25 at 17-65. Utah has consistently been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the last three seasons. Along with Niang as veteran depth down low, the Jazz have also added Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Anderson, and Kevin Love. The Utah Jazz and Kevin Love have discussed a contract buyout to make him a free agent.