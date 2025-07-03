The Kevin Durant trade could expand to a league-record seven-team deal

Just under two weeks ago, the Suns and Rockets made a blockbuster trade. After three seasons in Phoenix, Kevin Durant was traded to Houston.

Originally, that was a two-team trade between the Suns and Rockets. This Sunday, trades that were already negotiated can officially become complete. With that, more layers can be added to those deals. That’s exactly what’s happening in this Kevin Durant trade. ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported this could become a league-record seven-team trade.

What other teams are involved in the trade for Kevin Durant?

Along with the Suns and Rockets, five more teams are expected to be involved in the deal for Kevin Durant. Bobby Marks noted Atlanta, Minnesota, and Brooklyn are part of the trade. The Rockets completed a sign-and-trade with the Hawks to reacquire big man Clint Capela. Atlanta did a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves to acquire Nickiell Alexander-Walker. Brooklyn made a small draft-night trade with the Suns to acquire a few second-round picks.

The picks the Nets are receiving are from Houston trading for Kevin Durant. ESPN’s Bobby Marks only mentioned five of the seven teams in this projected deal. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Warriors are the final two teams. Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack was drafted 59th overall by the Rockets. However, he was then sent to Houston, who sent him to Golden State, and was rerouted to Memphis.

“…the Houston Durant trade, which was originally Houston and Phoenix, is now going to be a seven-teamer…biggest trade in #NBA history…”

Adou Thiero was the 36th pick by the Brooklyn Nets. Thiero was traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix. Then the Suns moved him to Minnesota before he landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Katz also reported that Houston’s four-year, $53 million deal to sign Dorain Finney-Smith could become a sign-and-trade between the Lakers and Rockets. Combining these trades makes it an easier process for the league.

Now, they will not have to process a bunch of separate trades. This record seven-team deal will go down as one trade on the books. Additionally, combining the trades allows the deal to happen at one time. Rather than wait for each transaction to process. For the seven-team trade to happen, there are still moving parts to this deal. However, no major players are expected to be added.