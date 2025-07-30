The Kings are unwilling to pay Jonathan Kuminga $20 million per season in a trade

The 2024-25 season marked the third consecutive year the Kings finished with 40 or more wins. Sacramento finished 40-42 last year and missed the postseason.

This offseason, there are rumors that the Kings are willing to trade Devin Carter or Malik Monk. Insiders have linked Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga as a potential sign-and-trade candidate for Sacramento. However, The Athletic’s Sam Amick said that the Kings are unwilling to give Joanthan Kuminga a $20 million+ per season annual average value. Where will Kuminga play the 2025-26 season?

What team will give Jonathan Kuminga the extension he’s seeking?

The Golden State Warriors have shown no interest in DeMar DeRozan or Devin Carter in a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade with the Kings, per @sam_amick “My understanding is the Warriors weren’t interested in Carter or DeRozan. As of a couple weeks ago, the Kings weren’t willing… pic.twitter.com/BVh2WcbosH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 30, 2025



It’s been a rocky start to Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga was the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Over four seasons, he’s played in 258 games and has made 84 starts. In 2024-25, Kuminga played in 47 of the Warriors’ 82 games and made 10 starts. Upon Golden State acquiring Jimmy Butler, it drastically changed the playing time Kuminga was given.

Following the final season of his rookie contract, Kuminga is a restricted free agent this offseason. Talks between the Waariors and Kuminga have stalled. The 22-year-old reportedly wants a contract worth $20 million+ per season. NBA insider Brett Siegel mentioned a hypothetical four-team trade that would send Kuminga to the Kings.

The Kings are open to moving 2024 lottery pick Devin Carter to the Warriors in a potential sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga. Carter only played in 36 games as a rookie due to post-draft shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. Sacramento remains in strong pursuit of Kuminga. pic.twitter.com/h1YHJkGXpK — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 29, 2025

In this hypothetical trade, the Kings will acquire Jonathan Kuminga via a sign-and-trade. Siegel noted Sacramento could give him a four-year, $112 million contract. That would pay Kuminga the $20 million+ per season he’s seeking. In that deal, the Kings would part ways with Devin Carter and Malik Monk. NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that the Kings want to trade Devin Carter or Malik Monk.

This offseason, the Kings have a surplus of shooting guards. That’s why Devin Carter and Malik Monk find themselves as potential trade targets. Carter was the 13th overall pick by the Kings in the 2024 NBA draft. As a rookie, he played in 36 games for the Kings and made zero starts. Monk just finished his third season for Sacramento. He made a career-high 45 starts. Will the Kings trade Carter or Monk this offseason to acquire Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga?