NBA

The Kings have waived Isaac Jones to sign veteran big man Precious Achiuwa

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated36 minutes ago on November 04, 2025

Precious Achiuwa Knicks pic

Amid a 2-5 start to the 2025-26 season, the Kings are changing the roster. On Monday, NBA insiders reported that Sacramento had reported interest in free agent Precious Achiuwa. 

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday morning that the Kings have waived second-year pro Isaac Jones from the active roster. The team needed to open a roster spot to sign Precious Achiuwa. When he makes his debut for the Kings, it will be Achiuwa’s sixth professional season in the NBA.

Sacramento has added big man Precious Achiuwa to the active roster


In 2024-25, Precious Achiuwa was a member of the Knicks. At the 2023-24 deadline, Achiuwa was traded to New York as part of a deal where they acquired O.G. Anunoby. He spent two seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 57 games and making 10 starts in 2024-25. This offseason, the Miami Heat and Precious Achiuwa had reported interest. Achiuwa was the 20th overall pick by the Heat in the 2020 NBA draft.

Precious Achiuwa signed a non-guaranteed traning camp deal with the Heat. The 26-year-old did not make the final roster cuts and was once again a free agent. On Monday, November 3, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Kings had reported interest in veteran big man Precious Achiuwa. One day later, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings are signing Achiuwa to the active roster.

Sacramento had to waive second-year pro Isaace Jones to add Achiuwa. As a rookie, Jones played in 40 games and made zero starts for the Kings. He averaged 7.6 minutes per contest. In 2025-26, Jones played in three games and made one start for Sacramento. Jones played just 14 minutes in his one start. Charania noted that Precious Achiuwa adds “immediate rebounding and defensive versatility” for the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa can play power forward or center for Sacramento. He’s shown that positional versatility throughout his career. Last season, he appeared in 57 games and made 10 starts for the Knicks. Achiuwa averaged 20.5 minutes per game for New York. The Kings are hopeful that Precious Achiuwa can add depth to their front court. Head coach Doug Christie could even use Achiuwa as a starter if he adjusts quickly to his new team. The Kings are at home on Wednesday to face Steph Curry and the Warriors.