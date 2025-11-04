The Kings have waived Isaac Jones to sign veteran big man Precious Achiuwa

Amid a 2-5 start to the 2025-26 season, the Kings are changing the roster. On Monday, NBA insiders reported that Sacramento had reported interest in free agent Precious Achiuwa.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday morning that the Kings have waived second-year pro Isaac Jones from the active roster. The team needed to open a roster spot to sign Precious Achiuwa. When he makes his debut for the Kings, it will be Achiuwa’s sixth professional season in the NBA.

Sacramento has added big man Precious Achiuwa to the active roster

The Kings are expected to waive second-year center Isaac Jones to make roster space to sign Achiuwa, sources said. https://t.co/Rl2tiUUh1w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2025



In 2024-25, Precious Achiuwa was a member of the Knicks. At the 2023-24 deadline, Achiuwa was traded to New York as part of a deal where they acquired O.G. Anunoby. He spent two seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 57 games and making 10 starts in 2024-25. This offseason, the Miami Heat and Precious Achiuwa had reported interest. Achiuwa was the 20th overall pick by the Heat in the 2020 NBA draft.

Precious Achiuwa signed a non-guaranteed traning camp deal with the Heat. The 26-year-old did not make the final roster cuts and was once again a free agent. On Monday, November 3, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Kings had reported interest in veteran big man Precious Achiuwa. One day later, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings are signing Achiuwa to the active roster.

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings have signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year NBA deal. Achiuwa, 26, averaged 6.6 PPG & 5.6 RPG on 50 FG% in 20.5 MPG in 57 games for New York in 2024-25. How will Precious fit in Sacramento? 🤔🟪 Jersey swap: @Jswapculture pic.twitter.com/YOrYgR2UB4 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) November 4, 2025

Sacramento had to waive second-year pro Isaace Jones to add Achiuwa. As a rookie, Jones played in 40 games and made zero starts for the Kings. He averaged 7.6 minutes per contest. In 2025-26, Jones played in three games and made one start for Sacramento. Jones played just 14 minutes in his one start. Charania noted that Precious Achiuwa adds “immediate rebounding and defensive versatility” for the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa can play power forward or center for Sacramento. He’s shown that positional versatility throughout his career. Last season, he appeared in 57 games and made 10 starts for the Knicks. Achiuwa averaged 20.5 minutes per game for New York. The Kings are hopeful that Precious Achiuwa can add depth to their front court. Head coach Doug Christie could even use Achiuwa as a starter if he adjusts quickly to his new team. The Kings are at home on Wednesday to face Steph Curry and the Warriors.