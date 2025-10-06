The Knicks are contacting teams to trade their former 2024 first-round pick

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Knicks have one of the top rosters in the Eastern Conference. Several teams are dealing with significant injuries. Analysts believe the East is there for the taking.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the contracts of Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon are not fully guaranteed. New York has until October 22 to decide if their contracts are fully guarenteed. To make that happen, the Knicks would have to cut someone from their roster. Jake Fischer reported Pacome Dadiet is being shopped by the Knicks just weeks ahead of the upcoming season.

Will the Knicks trade their first-round pick from the 2024 draft?

Knicks Gauge Interest For Pacome Dadiet, Could Keep Garrison Mathews Over Landry Shamet https://t.co/afxZzPvZoM — RealGM (@RealGM) October 5, 2025



With the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet out of France. The 20-year-old played in just 18 games and made zero starts as a rookie. His head coach was Tom Thibodeau during the 2024-25 season. Thibodeau was known for his small rotations, and Dadiet saw extremely limited playing time. Mike Brown is now the head coach in New York, and the team has a ton of depth on its bench.

Instead of playing the starters 35+ minutes per game like Tom Thibodeau, Brown has veteran talent to work with off the bench. New York also has some younger talent looking to develop. Second-year pro Pacome Dadiet fits that mold. He was used sparingly as a rookie in 2024-25. The six-foot-eight SG averaged just 6.2 minutes per game. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Dadiet could be on the chopping block.

Pacome Dadiet is the most likely trade candidate for the New York Knicks, per @JLEdwardsIII “ Talking to people in the league as of late, the name I keep hearing most is 20-year-old Pacôme Dadiet. I’ve gathered that the Knicks are entering camp with the idea of keeping Brogdon… pic.twitter.com/sKUsSlK61i — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 22, 2025

If New York fully guarantees the contracts of Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, it will need to part ways with a player. Jake Fischer believes that could be Pacome Dadiet. He noted that the Knicks have “already called several teams to gauge interest.” In New York’s first preseason game, Pacome Dadiet was a starter. That’s because O.G. Anunoby was out due to a hand injury. Did the Knicks start Dadiet as a potential showcase to lure teams in for a trade?

It’s difficult to judge where Pacome Dadiet is in his professional career. His playing time was minuscule in 2024-25. New York can’t truly know what Dadiet’s ceiling is. However, the team might have to make a tough decision and move on from the 20-year-old. In the end, it could be a numbers game for New York. While Dadiet was drafted just one year ago, the Knicks are listening to trade offers for the young SG.